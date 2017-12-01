Sore Fingers news for next Easter's courses
Thanks to John Wirtz of the Sore Fingers Summer Schools (SFSS) in England, who draws attention to their latest news bulletin on the tutors for next Easter's instruction courses in bluegrass and old-time music (2-7 Apr. 2018). Here is the present list of tutors, as shown in the bulletin:
AUTOHARP – JOHN HOLLANDSWORTH
BANJO – BILL EVANS
BANJO – LEON HUNT
BASS – TODD PHILLIPS
DOBRO – IVAN ROSENBERG
FIDDLE – BRIAN WICKLUND
GUITAR – COURTNEY HARTMANN
GUITAR – T.B.A.
MANDOLIN – MATT FLINNER
MANDOLIN – T.B.A.
O.T. BANJO – CHRIS COOLE
O.T. BANJO – ALLISON DE GROOT
O.T. FIDDLE – ALEX HARGREAVES
SINGING - EMILY MILLER/JESSE MILNES
UKULELE - PHIL DOLEMAN
BEGINNERS – PERCY COPLEY/ELEANOR WILKIE
John reports that Matt Flinner's bluegrass mandolin course, Courtney Hartmann's bluegrass guitar course, and Chris Coole's old-time banjo course are almost fully booked, but he has engaged Allison de Groot (in Ireland recently with Molsky's Mountain Drifters) and is on the lookout for additional mandolin and guitar tutors. More details are in the bulletin, and booking forms are here.
