The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 26 Oct. 2017
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all,
We have a very special edition of the Cabin Sessions lined up for 26 October! In addition to the Cabin Crew we will have a special performance by Spats Davenport on piano signing the songs of Tom Waits. And then our special guests will be Gerry Madigan (from Canada) - an original member of the Cotton Mill Boys - with George Kaye from the Smokey Mountain Ramblers. Not to be missed!
Hope to see you there !
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
Labels: Country, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home