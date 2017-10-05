Moving On Music and the Slocan Ramblers
Moving On Music (MOM) send a reminder that the Slocan Ramblers (CAN) will be playing under their auspices on Sunday 22 October at the Duncairn Arts Centre, Belfast. The show starts at 7.30 p.m.; tickets are £13 (£10 conc.), and can be bought through either the Duncairn or MOM websites - the latter also has two performance videos. MOM add:
We've the Slocan Ramblers visiting these shores for the first time later in the month. These guys are the real deal. Close harmonies, impeccable musicianship, and charm overflowing. This one's even covered by our MOM Guarantee. Don't enjoy it, get your money back!
The Duncairn show is the fourth of ten dates the Ramblers will be playing in this island (they will have taken part in the Bunratty Bluegrass Festival earlier that weekend). All dates for the tour are on the BIB calendar.
