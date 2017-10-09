09 October 2017

I Draw Slow top Irish independent charts

Belated congratulations to I Draw Slow, who posted on their Facebook on 22 Sept. their thanks to IMRO Ireland when their latest album, Turn your face to the sun, reached no. 1 in the Irish independent charts.

