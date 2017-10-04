House and Land in De Barra's TONIGHT
House and Land (USA), the duo of Sally Anne Morgan (fiddle, shruti box, banjo, vocals) and Sarah Louise Henson (vocals, 12-string guitar, shruti box, bouzouki). They played last night (3 Oct.) at Whelan's in Dublin, and are playing tonight at De Barra's Folk Club, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, at 9.00 p.m. Tickets are €5. A performance video is on the De Barra's website, and more of their music is on YouTube and BandCamp.
The two shows in Ireland are the beginning of a tour that includes Britain, Italy, France, and Spain.
Labels: Folk, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home