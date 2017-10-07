Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay tour, 20-29 Oct.: UPDATE
The Electric Cave Production, in association with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, are delighted to announce the first ever tour of Texas country/ folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay.
Fri. 20th-Sun. 22nd: Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, Co. Clare (exact gig details on the festival's programme)
Mon. 23rd: The Stormy Teacup, Limerick city: doors open at 8.00 p.m., support act at 8.20, Brennen & Noel on stage at 9:00 p.m., admission €7
Tues. 24th: Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, 9.00 p.m.
Wed. 25th: Thomas Connolly, Sligo town, 9.30 p.m.
Thurs. 26th: Bridge St., Castlebar, Co. Mayo, 7.00 p.m.
Fri. 27th: Leafy Greens Cafe, James St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.30 p.m. (ticketed event with very small capacity; more info at the venue)
Sat. 28th: The Olde Woods, Main St., Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. (part of 9th Balla Bluegrass Festival)
Sun. 29th: Campbell's Tavern, Headford, Co. Galway, 4.30 p.m.
