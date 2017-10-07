07 October 2017

Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay tour, 20-29 Oct.: UPDATE

Following the BIB post of 24 Sept., thanks to Uri Kohen for this updated information:

The Electric Cave Production, in association with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, are delighted to announce the first ever tour of Texas country/ folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay.

Fri. 20th-Sun. 22nd: Bunratty Bluegrass Festival, Co. Clare  (exact gig details on the festival's programme)
Mon. 23rd: The Stormy Teacup, Limerick city: doors open at 8.00 p.m., support act at 8.20, Brennen & Noel on stage at 9:00 p.m., admission €7
Wed. 25th: Thomas Connolly, Sligo town, 9.30 p.m.
Thurs. 26th: Bridge St., Castlebar, Co. Mayo, 7.00 p.m.
Fri. 27th: Leafy Greens Cafe, James St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.30 p.m. (ticketed event with very small capacity; more info at the venue)
Sat. 28th: The Olde Woods, Main St., Balla, Co. Mayo, 8.00 p.m. (part of 9th Balla Bluegrass Festival)

