Mon. 23rd: The Stormy Teacup, Limerick city : doors open at 8.00 p.m., support act at 8.20, Brennen & Noel on stage at 9:00 p.m., admission €7

Fri. 27th: Leafy Greens Cafe , James St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 8.30 p.m. (ticketed event with very small capacity; more info at the venue)

The Electric Cave Production, in association with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival , are delighted to announce the first ever tour of Texas country/ folk duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay

