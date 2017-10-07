9th Red Wine Bluegrass Party in Genoa, 25 Nov. 2017
Red Wine (I) will be holding their 9th Red Wine Bluegrass Party on Saturday 25 November in the usual magnificent venue, the Teatro della Tosse, Piazza Renato Negri 4, Genoa (Genova). Special guests from the USA will be Kathy Kallick and Annie Staninec (fiddler with the Kathy Kallick Band, who was in Ireland two years ago with John Kael in the duo version of Whiskey Deaf).
Martino Coppo announced on Monday last that advanced ticket sales are now open at the Teatro from Tuesday to Friday (9.30 a.m.-1.00 p.m., 3.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.) and on Saturdays (3.00 p.m.-7.00 p.m.). Tickets can also be bought at the Disco Club, Via S. Vincenzo 20, Genoa, and will soon be available online at Happy Ticket.
Labels: concerts, Europe, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home