Tuttles in Ireland, 15-22 July 2017
Many thanks to Maureen Tuttle Roddy for this welcome news, which should be especially exciting for pickers in Dublin and the west of Ireland:
My sons and I are coming to Ireland July 15-22 and they are bluegrass musicians here in California; their father has taught bluegrass music here for thirty-five years, so they grew up playing with him in our family band, The Tuttles with A.J. Lee. Do you happen to know of ways that they might be able to play music with people in Ireland during this short visit? We'll land in Dublin, go see cousins in Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, head out west then back to Dublin. Thanks so much for any advice. Here is a video of the family band: my sons are on each end of the band, Michael plays mandolin and Sullivan plays guitar.
The video (above) shows the band on 2 Jan. 2014 at the famous Freight & Salvage coffeehouse and music venue in Berkeley, CA, playing 'White freightliner blues', with Molly Tuttle on lead vocals and guitar. Maureen can be contacted by e-mail.
Labels: Sessions, Tours, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home