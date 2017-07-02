Bluestack Mountain Boys break new ground at Lissan House
22 June, thanks to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room at Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, who sends these photos and -
... an update to your recent post on the first Red Room bluegrass gig at Lissan House, Cookstown - last night's concert was a huge success. The Bluestack Mountain Boys were superb and gave many of the audience in a very packed ballroom their first taste of bluegrass music. Hopefully we've converted a few new fans to the genre!
The attached photos show what an impressive setting the band played in, and we look forward to working with Lissan House again in the near future, watch this space!
