10th Annual Ardara Bluegrass Festival, 14-16 July 2017
Following the BIB posts of 20 and 21 June, we're delighted to publish this announcement of the 10th Annual Ardara Bluegrass Festival, to be held in Ardara, Co. Donegal, on the weekend Friday 14 July-Sunday 16 July. The festival is organised by Pat McGill of the Beehive Bar in Main St., Ardara, which is the 'festival club' and the scene for the annual after-concert jams, which - given the number and calibre of the musicians taking part in this year's festival - should be awe-inspiring.
The festival this year features four respected US acts:
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, North Carolina;
Jeff and Tristan Scroggins, Colorado;
Petersen Family Bluegrass Band, Branson, Missouri; and
Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, Kentucky; together with
Woodbine, Athy, Co. Kildare, and many visiting musicians.
For further details, 'phone 087 690 0714.
